Billie A. Flynt

On Wednesday, May 29, 2019, Mrs. Billie Allen Flynt passed away peacefully in her sleep in her bed at Silver Cross Nursing Home in Brookhaven, Mississippi. “Miz Billie,” as she was known by those who dearly loved her, lived ninety-four years on her own terms full of fun, family, and friends.

Born May 23, 1925, in Vicksburg, Mississippi, Billie lived her entire life in Hazlehurst, Mississippi. She married John Errol Flynt in 1960 and was his wife and partner in crime until he passed away in 1997. Together they raised two children, Lauren Flynt of Hazlehurst, Mississippi, and John Allen Flynt of Brandon, Mississippi. Most of her adult life was spent on the job as an accountant with Royal Maid Industries for the Blind then at Trustmark Bank. She worked well into her eighties because she was not about to give up and sit at home when she could be out in the world with people.

The thing that endeared Billie to everyone who knew her was her outspoken passion for the simple joy that was living. She loved her children fiercely. She loved animals dearly and always had a loving pet at her side. Being in the sunshine was probably ranked as one of her top five favorite things in life. If the temperature was over sixty-five degrees, you would be able to find her sitting out on her deck with a glass of wine soaking up the rays not caring one bit if anyone thought she was too old to be doing such a thing. Billie was a member of the DAR Cherokee Rose Chapter and loved to read and indulge in her guilty pleasure of “Days of our Lives” even long after she couldn’t see the television and needed her daughter to explain who was doing what on the screen. Crechale’s in Jackson, Mississippi, was her go to celebration spot and most birthdays were spent in one of their booths singing along to “Hail Hail, the Gang’s all Here.”

Billie Flynt was one of those women with an independent spirit who paved the way for women who came decades after her. She called her own shots. She took care of business. She laughed and loved out loud and never edited her narrative to suit anyone else which left those who loved her with many a “Billie-ism” to send us to the floor laughing. Our Billie embraced life. She loved her husband, adored her kids, snuggled the dogs and cats, ate the food, drank the wine, told the joke, and lived her own life.

A private memorial celebrating her will be held at a later date, but in lieu of flowers, the family asks that you honor Billie’s love for animals with a donation to Copiah Animal Shelter or Brookhaven Animal Rescue League (BARL).

Her children, Lauren and John Allen, would like to thank the wonderful staff at Silver Cross Nursing Home in Brookhaven, especially her special caregiver, Precious Patterson. Also, they would like to thank Compassus Hospice in Brookhaven for their tender care in these last few weeks.

Stringer Family Funeral Services in Hazlehurst is handling arrangements.