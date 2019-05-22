James Franklin Welch, 85,of Crystal Springs, passed away May 21, 2019 at Covington County Hospital.

Visitation will be 5pm-8pm Thursday at County Line Baptist Church. Services will be 10:30am Friday at County Line Baptist Church with burial at County Line Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements.

Mr. Welch was a member of County Line Baptist Church. He retired from the U S Air Force after 28 years as a Sr. Master Sergeant. He loved woodworking and to travel.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Vonnie and Hattie Gordon Welch, brothers, JM Welch and Johnny Welch, and sisters, Lonnie Ellis and Aline Welch.

He is survived by his wife, Norma G. Welch; children, Penny Green (Mike) and Kim Welch all of California; Mike Moulder (Sharon) of Oklahoma, Randy Moulder (Charlotte), Darlene Campbell (Johnny) and Tim Moulder (Lou) all of Crystal Springs, and Janice Goulet (Mike) of Florida; brother, Percy Welch; 16 grandchildren; and 26 great grandchildren.