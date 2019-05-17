Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 20, 2019 at the Strong Hope Baptist Church in Wesson for Willie Edward Carpenter, 76 of Madison, who passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the Mississippi State Veterans Home in Collins.

Reverend Glen Shows and Reverend Matt Scopel will officiate at the services with interment to follow in the Strong Hope Baptist Church Cemetery in Wesson, Mississippi. Billy M. King-Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Collins will be in charge of the arrangements.

Mr. Carpenter was born on August 10, 1942 in Wesson, Mississippi. He graduated from Co-Lin High School and continued his education at the Mississippi State University where he received a Bachelor’s Degree. Mr. Carpenter was a Certified Public Accountant. He retired from Deposit Guaranty/Regions Bank after numerous years of service in their operations division. Mr. Carpenter was a member of the Ridgecrest Baptist Church in Madison.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James Edward and Viola Armstrong Carpenter.

Survivors include his half-sister, Liz Guttenberg of New Orleans, Louisiana; his cousin and caretakers, Johnnie Ruth Carlisle of Ocean Springs and Elizabeth Jane Dykes of Madison; and a host of other cousins and family members.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials to be made to the Strong Hope Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 1114 King Road, Wesson, Mississippi, 39191 or to the Ridgecrest Baptist Church, 7469 Old Canton Road, Madison, Mississippi, 39110.

