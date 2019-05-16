Lona Bufkin Farmer, 90, of Crystal Springs, passed away May 15, 2019 at Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.

Visitation will be 5pm-8pm Friday at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs. Services will be 11am Saturday at Stringer Family Chapel with burial at Old Crystal Springs Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements.

Mrs. Farmer was an active member of Harmony Baptist Church. She was a longtime seamstress, continuing until her death. She was an avid traveler. She loved her incredibly active social life with her precious friends that included bunko and dominos. The most important thing in the world to her was her family and to them, she was their heart.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Taylor Farmer; husband Bert Davis; son, Jerry Dale Farmer; and brothers, Henry Bufkin, Jr. and Phillip Bufkin

She is survived by son, John Lamar Farmer of Crystal Springs; daughter, Sharron Allen of Brandon; sister, Faye Beard of Terry; 11 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; and 3 great great grandchildren.