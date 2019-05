Mt. Sinai UM Church and Pastor Victory Wills cordially invite you to their fourth Sunday, May 26, church service at 11:30 a.m., along with the Hazlehurst High School Class of 1979 as Rev. Dr. Danny C. Swilley will bring the message.

Dr. Swilley is a native of Hazlehurst and the son of the late Hugh L & Bernice Martin Swilley.

To read more about Dr. Swilley, see the Copiah County Courier, on sale throughout Copiah County.