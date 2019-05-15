Local LEO receives honors

Undersheriff Derrick Cubit has received recognition from the Secretary of State’s office for his “service in protecting the citizens of Copiah County and the State of Mississippi.”

Secretary Delbert Hosemann continued, “Your unyielding passion and dedication to your career is a great service to our State. I appreciate the risk you take for us each and every day.

“The Secretary of State’s Office is currently featuring you in our Behind the Badge spotlight on our website at www.sos.ms.gov.”

A certificate was also presented in honor of his “dedication and service to the community and State of Mississippi.”