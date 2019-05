Hazlehurst Mayor Shirley Sandifer and the board of aldermen display fishing rods for the “Let’s Go Fishing” city-sponsored event Saturday, May 18. Mississippi Department of Wildlife & Fisheries is dumping live catfish into the smaller east end of Lake Hazle. Fishing will be very good that day! Divisions include ages 2-15 and 16 and up. Registration begins at the Lake at 8 a.m. Age 16 and up must have a fishing license.