Connie S. Lewis, 66, of Crystal Springs, passed away May 7, 2019 at River Oaks Hospital.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Stringer Family Funeral Services in Crystal Springs handled arrangements.

Mrs. Lewis was a member of Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, Terry, MS. She worked in the finance department of the City of Jackson.

She is survived by her husband, Ken M. Lewis, and daughter, Amy Mims of Tupleo.