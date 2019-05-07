Funeral service for Dr. Brent Durr Walker, Jr. will be 2 p.m., Friday, May 10, 2019 at The Episcopal Church of the Redeemer in Brookhaven. Visitation will be from 11 am until 1:30 p.m. in Cannon Hall prior to the service.

Dr. Walker, 75, of Brookhaven, passed away May 6, 2019, at King’s Daughters Medical Center. He was born June 21, 1943, to Brent Durr Walker, Sr. and Grace Cranford Walker. Dr. Walker was a graduate of Prentiss High School, Valedictorian of the class of 1961. He then went on to study and receive his Master’s Degree in British Literature at Mississippi College. He received his Doctor of Philosophy at Somerset University, England, and taught 35 years as professor of British Literature. He was very involved in community and church, the Chair of Humanities Division, Sponsor of Phi Theta Kappa honor society, and Ken Wooten Scholar’s Bowl for numerous years. As an accomplished musician, he served 50 years as church organist in several churches, Hazlehurst Baptist Church, First Baptist, Brookhaven, Raymond United Methodist Church, and was currently serving the Episcopal Church of the Redeemer in Brookhaven.

He enjoyed travel and served as tour leader numerous times to England and Europe. He was the author of Lincoln County Mississippi: A Pictorial History and co-author of Wesson: Industrial City of the South.

Those left to cherish his memory are, his wife of 49 years, Patricia Ann Smith Walker; daughters, Kara Walker Pannell and Leigh Anne Walker Betts (Ross); grandsons, Tucker Kees Nations, Jameson Walker Pannell, and John Ross Betts; granddaughter, Lucy Arden Betts; and his special pet dachshund, Maggie.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Brookhaven Animal League, P.O. Box 3477, Brookhaven, MS 39603 or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000 Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.