Mrs. Ann Bishop Green, 90, of Hazlehurst, passed away May 6, 2019 at her residence. She was born November 10, 1928, to Marion Bishop and Essie Vardaman Bishop. She was a member of Brandywine Methodist Church. Mrs. Ann was a member of the medical profession as a nurse. She was a caring lady who served her patients and her family with all her heart. She will be missed by all who loved her.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Henry Daniel Green; parents; two sisters, five brothers, grandson, Chris Turner, and great grandson Gib Britt.

Those left to cherish her memory are, her son, Johnny “Dee” Green; daughter, Gina Green Brewer; three grandchildren, Brad Hall, John Green, Joe Green (Heidi); and two great grandchildren, Shaylin Green and Turner Green.

Memorials may be made to Shelton Cemetery, c/o John M. Green, 11154 Hwy 28, Hazlehurst, MS 39083, or to the American Cancer Society ,1380 Livingston Ln, Jackson, MS 39213