Mrs. Marilyn L. Wince-Brent departed this mortal life on the morning of April 19th, 2019 – Holy Friday. She departed in peace, quietly, and in no distress; wonderfully with a slight smile upon her face.

A private service will be held 1:00 pm, Wednesday, May 15th at Hunter Cemetery, 1003 Clarence Lane, Hazlehurst, Ms.

She was born in Copiah County, Hazlehurst, Mississippi on August 10, 1932 in the heart of The Great Depression to Mr. Ausie Wince and Mrs. Ruby Austin-Wince. The third of five children: Benjamin, Ausie, Jr, James, and Joseph; all preceded her in death.

In her youth she joined Galilee Church of Christ Holiness, Smyrna. There she worshipped and served several administrative roles until transitioning membership to Greater Damascus Church of Christ Holiness, Hazlehurst.

Educated via Parrish, Southern Christian Institute (SCI) and Jackson State University she received her HS, BS, MS, and Early Childhood Education Specialist degrees and served the Parrish and Hazlehurst school districts for 34 years before retiring in 1992. During that time and after she continued to influence and help create many fond memories for many parents and young people.