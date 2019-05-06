Margaret Linda Hall, 78, of Crystal Springs, passed away Sunday, May 05, 2019 at her home in Crystal Springs.

Visitation will be Monday from 5pm-7pm and Tuesday from 10am-11am at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs. Services will be 11am Tuesday at Stringer Family Chapel with burial at Old Crystal Springs Cemetery.

She leaves behind her loving husband, H. Graham Hall; daughters, Yvonne Thigpen and Kelley Hall; grandsons, Blake K. Thigpen and Jacob G. Thigpen (Janie); great grandchildren, Abel, Trinity, Kayden, Macie and Malie.

Linda was a Navy wife and traveled with Graham until they retired back to Crystal Springs in 1979. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Building Fund, 300 S. Jackson Street, Crystal Springs, MS 39059.