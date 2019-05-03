Frances McLendon

Frances E. McLendon, 80, of Crystal Springs, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Copiah Living Center.

Visitation will be 5pm-8pm Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Stringer Family Funeral Services in Crystal Springs. Services will be 11am Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Stringer Family Chapel with burial at Bethesda Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Services in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements.

Mrs. McLendon was a member of First Baptist Church of Crystal Springs, the Order of the Eastern Star and Certified Medical Assistants of Mississippi. Her hobbies were cooking, reading, painting, knitting, and crocheting.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James (Buddy) McLendon; father, Sebron White; mother, Christine Cain; and brother, Sammie White.

She is survived by her daughters, Nancy McLendon and Terri Berch both of Crystal Springs; son, Jamie McLendon (Tracy) of Williamsburg, VA; and brothers, Jimmy White of San Diego, CA, Luther White (Frances), Soap Lake, WA, Harold White (Jodie), McComb, Roy White (Jeannie), Denham Springs, LA, Billy White (Becky), Clinton, and Randy White (Jane) of Sand Point, IA; and grandchildren, Katie Berch, Colby McLendon, and Austin McLendon.

Memorials may be made to Diabetes Foundation of Mississippi (msdiabetes.org), 800 Avery Blvd. N., #100, Ridgeland, MS, 39157 or Alzheimer’s Mississippi (alzms.org), 835 S. Pear Orchard Road, Suite 501, Ridgeland, MS, 39157.