Shelby Green

Shelby Jean Warren Dubourg Green, 79, of Crystal Springs, passed away April 20, 2019 at her residence.

Visitation will be 12pm-2pm Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs. Services will be 2pm Wednesday at Stringer Family Chapel with burial at Crystal Springs Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Spring is handling arrangements.

She is survived by her sons, Michael Dubourg (Leisa) of Brandon and David S. Green (Diane) of Petal; daughter, Ronda Ellis of Crystal Springs and Janice M. Buckley (Ben) of Crystal Springs; 9 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.