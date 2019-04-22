Johnnie Westmoreland

Johnnie Colburn Westmoreland of Crystal Springs passed away April 20, 2019 at her residence.

Graveside services will be 11am Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Crystal Springs Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Services in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements.

She was preceded in death by children, Steve Westmoreland, Patsy Lack, and Renee Westmoreland.

She is survived by daughter, Kay Childres of Terry; brother, Douglas Colburn of Lexington; sister, Pat Browning of Clinton; 4 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.