Gertrude Beall, 77, passed away April 18, 2019 at University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Visitation will be 12pm-2pm Monday at Zion Hill Baptist Church. Services will be 2pm Monday at Zion Hill Baptist Church with burial at Zion Hill Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst is handling arrangements.

Mrs. Beall loved her family, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed working outside in her yard, cooking, and interior decorating.

She is survived by her son, James Craig Beall, Sr. of Wesson; daughter, Sherry Beall Kinstley of Wesson; brothers, Richard A. (Ricky) Erwin, Sr. of Crystal Springs and Buster Erwin of Hazlehurst; 2 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.