Inez Winstead, 94, of Stone Mountain Georgia, died Saturday, April 13, 2019.

Services will be held at 3 p.m., Friday, April 19, at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Union with interment at Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Allen Winstead and Rev. Rusty Walton will officiate.

Visitation will be held 1:30 p.m. – 3 p.m., Friday at the funeral home.

Ms. Winstead was a resident of Stone Mountain, Georgia for over 40 years, and an active member of Smoke Rise Baptist Church. In addition to her church activities, she was an avid gardener and enjoyed participating in all facets of her garden club. She attended Copiah-Lincoln Community College. She loved flowers and will be remembered for her gift for creating beauty and for producing her famous tomatoes.

Ms. Winstead was preceded in death by her husband: Edgar Elmo Winstead; and one son, David Carl Winstead.

Pallbearers: Steve Morgan, Ronnie Posey, Terry Winstead, Steve Winstead, Mark Adkins, and Chad Isom