Perhaps it fell off a truck when someone was moving – or maybe a trip to the dump. However it happened, a little brown doll cradle fell off into the highway. Someone must have stopped to get it out of the road because they propped it up against a large tree on the side of Highway 472 out from Hazlehurst. The broken pieces were placed neatly inside the cradle.

To read more about this, see the Copiah County Courier, on sale throughout Copiah County.