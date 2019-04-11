Daniel Ware Leake was born June 22, 1967 and passed from this life on April 8, 2019 at the age of 51.

Daniel and Kim were married on April 17, 1994. He was a great father and husband, but most importantly, the BEST “Pop Pop” ever to his grandchildren. He loved life, loved making people laugh, and he never met a stranger. A memorial service will be held at Bates, Cooper, Weems Funeral Home (Mt. Pleasant, TX) at 2:00pm Saturday the 13th.

He is survived by his wife, Kim; son, Ryan Leake of Crystal Springs; daughters, Amber Leake of Texarkana, TX, and Andria Leak of Mt. Pleasant, TX; brothers, David Leake of Mt. Pleasant, Tx and Shaun Leake of Dallas, Tx; and grandchildren, Korbin Blake Cole, Emileligh Ryleigh McGill and Jace Michael Leake.

Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or the Children’s Hospital, Dallas.