Jimmie Edwards

Jimmie Lee Edwards, Sr., 83, of Crystal Springs, passed away April 4, 2019 at Hospice Ministries of Ridgeland.

Visitation will be Tuesday from 5pm-7pm at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs. A memorial service will be 2pm Wednesday at Stringer Family Chapel.

Mr. Edwards, a native of Magnolia, MS, was the Owner/Operator of Jimmie’s Fruit Stand in Crystal Springs for over 50 years.

He is survived by his daughter, Lisa Edwards Bray of Crystal Springs; son, Jimmie Lee Edwards, Jr. of Crystal Springs; grandson, Brandon Lamar and wife Sarah Kate.