Rita Jordan

Rita Ann Bolls Jordan, 65, of Hazlehurst, passed away April 3, 2019 at Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.

Visitation will be 9am-11am Saturday at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst. Graveside services will be 11am Saturday at Hazlehurst Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst is handling arrangements.

Mrs. Jordan was a Data Clerk at George Gulf for 37 years. She enjoyed spending time at their place in Tellico Plains, TN. Mrs. Jordan loved taking care of her 6 grandsons while showing them how to feed and love her goats and chickens.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Carey and Betty Ann Bolls.

She is survived by her husband, Jimmy Jordan; daughters, Tiffany Curtis (Ronald) of Wesson and Hannah Sanders (Josh) of Hattiesburg; son, Hank Jordan (Jennifer) of Wesson; brother, Butch Bolls of Crystal Springs; sister, Lisa Munn (Ernie) of Sontag; and grandchildren, Jonathan Curtis, Jace Curtis, Adam Curtis, Ray Jordan, Gus Sanders, and Silas Sanders.