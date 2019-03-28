Wesson soccer region selections
By Editor | March 28, 2019
Region 7 Individual All-District Selections Boys include Wesson Cobras’ Jim Guess,
Most Valuable Offensive Player, and Zach Franklin, Most Valuable Goalie.
Posted in Sports
Related Posts
Basketball registration Saturday at City Hall
March 14, 2019
CSHS wins awards in District basketball
March 14, 2019
Weather causes issues in Cobra baseball week
March 7, 2019
Hazlehurst wins 3A Region 7 tournament
February 21, 2019
Indians take on Blue Waves
February 14, 2019