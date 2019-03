Providence Baptist Church will host its first Women’s History Month program on Sunday, March 31, at 11 a.m. The guest speaker for the event will be Miss Mississippi 2018, Asya Branch. Mayor Shirley Sandifer, first woman mayor of Hazlehurst, will serve as Mistress of Ceremony for the program.

