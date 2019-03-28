Libby Moulder

Libby Ragland Moulder, 92, of Gloster, passed away March 26, 2019 at Brandon Nursing Home and Rehab.

Visitation will be 12pm-2pm Saturday at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst. Services will be 2pm Saturday at Stringer Family Chapel with burial at Pine Bluff – Dentville Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Services in Hazlehurst is handling arrangements.

Mrs. Moulder was an ordained minister for 45 years with the Pentecostal Church of God. She was a member of Spirit Life Church in Gloster.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Taylor Moulder; parents, R. F. and Genoa Thornton Ragland; and daughter, Genoa Roseanne Lancaster.

She is survived by sons, Jackie Lynn Moulder (Jamie) of Gloster, Doyle Wayne Moulder (Christine) of Vicksburg, and Michael Eugene Moulder-Hayes (Deborah) of Pearl; daughter, Rebecca Sue Cooper (Gary) of Pearl; 16 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild.