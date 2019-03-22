Mary Farmer

Mary Louise Freels Farmer, 94, of Crystal Springs, passed away March 20, 2019 at her residence.

Visitation will be 9am-11am Saturday at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs. Services will be 11am Saturday at Stringer Family Chapel with burial at Harmony Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Services in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements.

Mrs. Farmer was a lifelong resident of Crystal Springs. She was a loving mother and grandmother that enjoyed word searches, fishing, and picnics. Her home was open to everyone and she always shared whatever she had with others. She was a God fearing person holding His love in her heart.

She was caring, giving and tough as nails. She was the center of our family binding us together, shining a light in the midst of any storm. Our lives have been truly blessed. She will always be missed, never forgotten and always loved. And yes, most importantly, she was ours.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Henry Farmer; mother, Aileen Farmer; sons, Robert Farmer and Tommy Farmer; and brother, James Freels.

She is survived by her son, Charles Farmer (Bonnie) of Davie, Fl; daughters, Libby Bryant (Calvin) of Terry, and Patricia Roberts (Larry), Linda White (Tony), and Lisa Morgan (Roger) all of Crystal Springs; grandchildren, Libby Cottingham, Aileen Martinez, Stephen Farmer, Kevin Bryant, Donny Roberts, Robin Carpenter, David White, Amy Machado, Doug Farmer, James Farmer, Tiffany Figueroa, Trey Farmer, and Shane Morgan; 24 great grandchildren; and 11 great great grandchildren.