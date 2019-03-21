Carjacking suspect arrested

A 48 year old man is behind bars after a carjacking at the Stuckey’s Gas Station in Gallman, MS.

On Tuesday, March 19, 2019 around 4:00pm, the Copiah County Sheriff’s Department responded to the emergency 911 call. Upon arrival, the female victim told deputies that a male subject forced her out the vehicle and sped off leaving the victim on the ground nearly running over her.

Investigation revealed through store surveillance that the suspect force the victim out of the car as she pulled into the parking lot and sped off in her vehicle heading south toward highway 51. The vehicle was a white 2015 Toyota Camry.

The Sheriff’s Department continued search of the vehicle throughout the evening when they later received information that the vehicle was mobile in the City of Crystal Springs, MS.

Approximately 10:30pm, technology led deputies directly to the vehicle and suspect on East Cayuga Street in Crystal Springs without incident.

Michael Bernard Millender of Raymond, MS was arrested for carjacking and possession of controlled substance and currently being held in the Copiah County Detention Center.