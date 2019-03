Anita Poor was born in McLean, TX on September 9, 1945, and was the widow of Col. James L. Poor, Jr.

Services are being held at Hazlehurst United Methodist Church March 23 at 12 until 2 p.m.

Anita was a beloved wife and great mother and loving grandmother.

Survived by: James C. Poor and Anglica Poor, Denise R. Colman and Woody Colman, James B. Poor and Audrey Poor; also two brothers and one sister. Anita had 12 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.