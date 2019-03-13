Wilma A. Ellis, 67, passed away March 12, 2019 at Copiah County Medical Center.

Visitation will be 10am-11am Friday at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst. Services will be 11am Friday at Stringer Family Chapel with burial at Gallman Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst is handling arrangements.

Mrs. Ellis was a native of Hazlehurst. She moved to Jackson in the 1960’s and moved back to Crystal Springs a few years ago. She loved reading and music.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Mary Kate Matthews Buckley.

She is survived by her daughter, Vivian “Vicki” McKay and husband Peter of Ridgeland; son, David Ellis of Richton; and two grandchildren, Ashley Nelson and Andrew Nelson; and siblings, Charles Buckley, Sandra Leggett, Larry Buckley, and Brenda Hodges.