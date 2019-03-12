Lee Beall, 82, of Wesson, passed away March 11, 2019 at Copiah County Medical Center.

Visitation will be 12pm-2pm Thursday at Zion Hill Baptist Church. Services will be 2pm Thursday at Zion Hill Baptist Church with burial at Zion Hill Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst is handling arrangements.

Mr. Beall was a native of Copiah County and was a truck driver. He was a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Gertrude Beall; son, James Craig Beall, Sr. of Wesson; daughter, Sherry Beall Kingsley of Wesson; sisters, Minnie Wooten of Wesson and Ruby Montgomery of Brookhaven; 2 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.