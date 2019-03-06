Good Hope M. B. Church Pastor’s Aide Ministry invites you to the 30th Year Pre-Anniversary Celebration for Pastor R. D. and First Lady Paulette Wells, held on Sunday, March 10, at 2 p.m. The guest inspirational speaker will be Pastor Douglas Noel, New Covenant Christian Fellowship Church. Master of Ceremony is Pastor Willie F. Mitchell of Shady Grove M. B. Church and special music from Pastor Douglas Noel and Friendz. The public is cordially invited to join us in this service. Good Hope is located at 421 South Jackson Street, Crystal Springs. For additional information call 601.892.4715 or 601.927.1513.