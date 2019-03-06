Ordination service
By Editor | March 6, 2019
Egypt Hill M.B. Church hold an Ordination Service for Rev. Jarrod Dixon, Saturday, March 9, at 6 p.m. Rev. Perry May will be the guest speaker. Everyone is invited. Rev. Victor Dixon is the pastor.
Posted in People
