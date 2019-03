Shelby A. Moore, 75, of Crystal Springs, passed away March 2, 2019 at Copiah Living Center in Crystal Springs. Visitation will be 5pm-8pm Monday at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs. Services will be 10am Tuesday at Stringer Family Chapel with burial at Crystal Springs Cemetery.

Shelby, a native of Simpson County, worked 19 years for the City of Crystal Springs in various jobs.

He is survived by his brother, Richard Moore of Wesson.