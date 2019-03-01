Ms. Vivian Rushing, 76, of Wesson, passed away February 28, 2019 at Merit Health in Jackson.

Services are 10:00 am Monday, March 4, 2019 at Riverwood Family. Visitation 5:00-8:00 pm Sunday, March 3, at Riverwood.

She was born on January 29, 1943 to the late Jessie James and Velma Rushing. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend, and will be missed by all that loved and knew her.

Preceding her in death are her parents; brother, T.H. Rushing: and sisters, Bobbie Rushing and Margie Rushing.

Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Jesse Rushing and Tiffany and Stacy Rushing; daughter, Judy Lee and husband Frank; brothers, James Lee Rushing, Mike Rushing, Julius Rushing; sisters, Diane Rushing and Elaine Rushing.

She is also survived by grandchildren, Sabrina Teasley, Annie and Matthew Baltazar, Rachel and Daniel Brewer, Tonya and Ryan Lott, Danielle Callendar and Hunter Callendar and great-grandchild, Isaac Higgins.

