Ted Harrison, 82, passed away February 28, 2019 at his residence.

Visitation will be 2pm-4pm Sunday at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs. Graveside services will be 10am Monday at Terry Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements.

Mr. Harrison was an award winning Body Builder. He was an Army veteran and was an Agent Yard Master for 47 years for IC Railroad. He was a member of the Exchange Club of North Jackson and Canton and the Lions Club, Crystal Springs.

He was preceded in death by son, Mark Harrison.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Harrison; son, Steve Harrison (Michele) of Madison; brother, Ralph Harrison of Carriere; grandchildren Brock Harrison (Nickie), Logan Harrison (Madison Morlas) and Bryce Harrison; and great grandchild, Mason Phillips