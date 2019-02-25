Annie Bell Pell Craft Simonson, 93, of Wesson, died Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Edgewood Nursing Home in Byram.

Visitation will be 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, February 27, at Strong Hope Baptist Church, followed by services, with interment at Strong Hope Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements.

Mrs. Simonson was born February 3, 1926 in the Strong Hope community to A. J. and Mae Bailey Pell, and worked for General Electric in Jackson, for 40 years. She was a member of Strong Hope Baptist Church and the Eastern Star.

Survivors include: daughter, Virginia Craft Smith (Frank, Jr.) of Brandon; son, Frank Craft (Linda) of Terry; step-son, Jimmy Simonson (Patsy) of Brandon; eight grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.