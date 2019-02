A reception was held recently for the four students chosen by the faculty and staff of Wesson Attendance Center to be inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame. These four outstanding seniors represent 5% of the Class of 2019 at Wesson High. These students were chosen based on academics, character, service, and leadership qualities. Those chosen from left to right are: Jim (LJ) Guess, Melody Ashley, Elizabeth Shirley, and Will McInnis.