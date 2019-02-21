Luther Earl Rhymes, 77, of Jackson, passed away February 20, 2019 at Baptist Hospital Oxford.

Visitation will be 12pm-2pm Saturday at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst. Graveside services will be 2pm Saturday at Hazlehurst Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst is handling arrangements.

He loved to Quail hunt with his birddogs and fishing.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Carla Travis; father, S. L. Rhymes; mother, Gladys Rhymes; and sister Mattie Joe Rhymes Bailey.

He is survived by his daughter, Shelia Rhymes Helton of Byhalia, MS; son, Bryan White of Hazlehurst; grandchildren, Marvin Travis, Jarred Travis, Hunter Helton, Luke Helton, Ethan Helton, Abigail Helton, and Sarah Helton; and great grandchildren, Kayla Travis, Genesis Travis, Hadlee Helton, Baylee Helton, and Brylee Helton.