Norma Garland

Norma Jean Howard Garland, 84, of Crystal Springs, passed away on February 19, 2019.

Visitation will be 9:30am-11:00am Friday at Crystal Springs United Methodist Church. Services will be 11am Friday at Crystal Springs United Methodist Church with burial at Crystal Springs Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements.

Mrs. Garland was born September 30, 1934, and was a member of Crystal Springs United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents Thomas Joseph and MA Gates Howard and brothers Thomas Percy Howard and William Gates Howard.

She is survived by her children, Walter Douglass Garland III (Libby), Howard Scott Garland, Thomas Gates Garland (Sally); grandchildren, Thomas Gates Garland Jr., Mary Elizabeth Wells Garland, Joseph Douglass Garland, and Clint and Clayton Denson and 3 great grandchildren

Memorials may be made to Crystal Springs United Methodist Church.