Mrs. Bobbie Nell Johnson, 87, of Crystal Springs, went to be with her Lord on February 19, 2019 at Copiah County Medical Center.

Services for Mrs. Bobbie Nell Johnson of Crystal Springs are 2:00 pm Friday, February 22, 2019 at Bethesda Methodist Church with visitation from 12:00 until time of service and interment at the church cemetery.

She was born on October 6, 1931 to the late Jake Tully Knight and Dovie Mae Sullivan Knight. She was a homemaker and a member of Bethesda Methodist Church. She was best known for her pepper jams & jellies, basket weaving, making teddy bears and spending time in the “little house” with her husband. Bobbie Nell started the Bethesda food pantry to help the community. She loved cooking for everyone and everyone loved her food.

Preceding her in death are her parents; husband R.F. Johnson; brothers, Spud Knight and Earl Knight.

Those left to cherish her memory are her are her sons, Ronnie Johnson, Gary Johnson, Dennis Johnson and David Johnson; sisters, Joan Kennedy, Peggy Johnson, Carolyn Duboise, Sylvia Beach; 11 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.