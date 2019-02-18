Barbara Posey Purvis, 72, formerly of Georgetown, passed away February 15, 2019 at Specialty Hospital of Jackson after complications from a recent surgery.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday at 11am at Georgetown Cemetery. Stringer Family Service of Crystal Springs is handling the arrangements.

Barbara was born in Hazlehurst to her loving parents Clarence and Doris Renfro Posey. She lived most of her life in the Georgetown community and was a lifelong member of Georgetown Baptist Church. She was the church organist for nearly 30-years until she moved to the Jackson area. She was a retired registered nurse and worked at Hardy Wilson Memorial Hospital and then later worked at Lakeland Surgical Clinic at St. Dominics Hospital.

Barbara was a very loving and giving person who spent her life serving others. She had a contagious laugh and a loving smile and always brightened up the room and lightened the load. She will be dearly missed by her friends and family.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her son, Jimmy Harris of Caldwell, ID; her three brothers, James “Butch” Posey of Raymond, Billy “Pug” Posey (Debbie) of Brandon, and Jerry Posey of Florence; and her lifelong friend, Sarah Long.