Sidney Knight

Sidney David (Fuzzy) Knight, 55, of Crystal Springs, passed away February 14, 2019 at his residence.

Visitation will be 12pm-2pm Monday at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs. Services will be 2pm Monday at Stringer Family Chapel with burial at Pine Bluff Dentville Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements.

He was preceded in death by his father, Sammie Knight; mother, Starline Knight; brothers, Joe Knight, Scott Knight, John Knight, William Knight, and Kenny Knight; and sister, Becky Knight.

He is survived by his fiancé, Kay Barnhart; brothers, Dale Knight and Andy Knight both of Crystal Springs, sister, Linda Callicott of Hernando; and grandchildren, Jordan Morse and Preston Morse.