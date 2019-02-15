Dorothy Hunt Theriot

Dorothy Jean “Dot” Hunt Theriot, 86, of Gallman, passed away February 14, 2019 at her residence.

Visitation will be 10am-11am Monday at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs. Services will be 11am Monday at Stringer Family Chapel with burial at Gallman Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Services in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements.

She retired after 25+ years as an outside insurance adjuster for Allstate Insurance Co. Her hobbies included gardening, photography, crocheting lap quilts for the nursing homes, cooking and traveling. She was a parishioner of St. Martin Catholic Church in Hazlehurst. She will be missed by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Larry Theriot.

She is survived by her daughter, Pat Hunt (Roger) of Gallman and 2 grandchildren, Chris Hunt (Sarah) of Crystal Springs and Tracy White (Eric) of Hazlehurst. She is also survived by 7 great grandchildren, Trent Hunt, Seth Hunt, Caden White, Cash Hunt, Avery White, Grant Hunt and Pax White.