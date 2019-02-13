Irma Jean Smith

Irma Jean “Mawmaw Jean” Smith died peacefully in her home, surrounded by her family, on February 13, 2019 in Hazlehurst, MS at the age of 80.

A funeral is scheduled for Friday, February 15, 2019 at 11:00 am at Stringer Funeral home, Hazlehurst, MS. Internment at Bethel Baptist Church, Hazlehurst, MS.

Visitation will be February 14, 2019 from 5-7 at Stringer funeral home, Hazlehurst, MS, and before the funeral from 10-11.

Jean is survived by her husband, James “Pat” Smith; children, Tim (Tracy) Whitehead of Hazlehurst, Pam (Forrest) Massa of Hazlehurst, and Pat (Danny Wayne) Middleton also of Hazlehurst. One surviving sibling, Iva Lou Howse of Monroe, Louisiana. She was preceded in death by her mother, father, and 3 siblings.

Jean was best known for cooking and candy making talent and found such joy in making her candies and sweet treats just to put a smile on someone’s face. Her pies, tarts, martha washington, divinity, fudge and pralines will never be forgotten. She was a loving grandmother to 6 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. She loved making them special treats and was passionate about making memories and traditions her grandchildren and great-grandchildren will never forget. Jean was an active and dedicated member of Bethel Baptist church until she fell ill with Alzheimer’s 6 years ago.