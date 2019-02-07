Robert Caldwell Smith, eldest son of Thelma and R.T. Smith, made his life transition on February 2, 2019 in Chicago where he lived most of his adult life.

Due to the early death of his father, Robert and his siblings were nurtured and protected by the empowering strength and work-ethic of their mother who ensured educational opportunities and high ethical values for her children. Upon graduating from Parrish High school, Robert spent two years at Utica Junior College and later attended Chicago State University where he continued his love and study of Mathematics.

As a young man, he was baptized at Mt. Sinai Methodist church, and later was baptized at Beverly Hills Seventh Day Adventist church in Chicago, where he also served in the role of Deacon with the Shiloh Adventist church. In his early years, Robert inherited a strong diabetic gene which challenged him most of his adulthood, and it was this “brittle Diabetes” that weakened his body and caused his demise. Robert was married to the love of his life, Superior Tucker, (who preceded him in death).

He leaves to celebrate his life, his loving son, Mr. Capree Smith, his beautiful granddaughter, Ms. Kiara Smith (both of whom live and work in Dekalb, Illinois); three sisters: Dr. Bettye Parker Smith (Jackson), Ms. Shirley Ruth Smith (Chicago), and Ms. Vavolyn Diane Smith Ruff and her husband, Mr. Steve Ruff (Atlanta); Nephews: Mr. Anthony Smith (Hazlehurst), Mr. Steve Ruff 111 (Atlanta); Loving-Care sisters: Ms. Alma Ruth Vaught (Chicago), Ms. Sallie Lewis (Lexington, Ms.), Dr. Ayana Karanja, (Chicago) and, a host of cousins and friends. His service is scheduled at the Orion Seventh Day Adventist Church in Hazlehurst (15091 Montecello St.) at 11: 00 clock a.m., Friday, February 15th.