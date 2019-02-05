Shirley Teasley Mangold, 73, of Hazlehurst, passed away February 5, 2019.

Visitation will be 11am-2pm Thursday at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst. Services will be 2pm Thursday at Stringer Family Chapel with burial at Hazlehurst Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst is handling arrangements.

Shirley was the owner of The Flower Gallery in Hazlehurst for 33 years where she had a passion for floral designs. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Hazlehurst

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Mattie Ophelia Teasley; brothers, Earlie Teasley, Otis Teasley, Thomas Teasley, and Bobby Joe Teasley; and sister, Nannie Teasley Ducker.

She is survived by her husband Thomas Gary Mangold; son, Gary Keith Mangold (Rhonda) of Hazlehurst; daughter, Sonya Denise Mangold Bishop (Tony) of Hazlehurst; sister, Doris Jackson of Wesson; brother, Gene Teasley of Byram; grandchildren, Taylor Rachel Mangold, Tyler Gary Mangold, Brittany Leigh Nottingham, and Tony Blaine Bishop; and great grandchildren, Aiden Mathew Verdin and Carson Edward Verdin.