Benjamin Simpson Cason, 78, of Hazlehurst, passed away February 2, 2019 at St. Dominic Hospital. Visitation will be 10am-11am Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Pine Bluff Baptist Church. Memorial services will be 11am Saturday at the church. Stringer Family Funeral Services in Hazlehurst is handling arrangements.

Mr. Cason retired from Grand Gulf as a Radd Waste Operator after 15 years. He was a member of the Dentville Volunteer Fire Department. He enjoyed golf, reading, spending time with his grandchildren, and NASCAR.

He was preceded in death by his son, Benjamin S. Cason, Jr., his parents, James and Mabel Cooley Cason, and grandson JD Hess.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years and 10 months, Mary Cason; daughters, Janorah Forrar (Mike Hinkle) of Manzanola, CO, Melissa Stafford (Alan) of McDonald, TN, and Sarah O’Neal (Billy) of Ringgold, GA; sisters, Martha Denham (David) Hixson, TN, and Carolyn Levi (Ronnie) of East Brainerd, TN; 6 grandchildren, Will O’Neal, Cari O’Neal, Jake O’Neal, Mary Beth Greenfield, Lynn Crocker (Chad) and Melody Joseph; and 10 great grandchildren.

Memorials may be bake to Pine Bluff Baptist Church, 11188 Dentville Road, Hazlehurst, MS 39083 or Denville Volunteer Fire Department, 8012 Carter Hill Road, Hazlehurst, MS 39083.

A Memorial Service will be at a later date in Chattanooga, TN. Details will be posted when times are set.