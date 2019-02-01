Dorothy Nell Johns

Dorothy (Dot) Nell Runnels Johns, 87, of Hazlehurst, went to her heavenly home on January 31, 2019 at UMMC.

Visitation will be 1pm-3pm Saturday, February 2, 2019, at Gallman Baptist Church. Services will be 3pm Saturday at Gallman Baptist Church with burial at Gallman Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst is handling arrangements.

Dot was a lifelong resident of Copiah County. As a faithful member of Gallman Baptist Church she taught children’s Sunday school for over 50 years. Dot retired from Copiah Bank in 1996 after 26 years of service. The thing she loved best in life was spending time with and cooking for her precious husband, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Leroy and Mae Farmer Runnels and sister Melba Runnels Malone.

Dot is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, John Carroll Johns, her sons, John C. Johns, Jr. (Debbie), Randall G. Johns (Vicki), David Warren Johns (Maria), James A. Johns (Rubie) all of Gallman, MS and is preceded in death by her daughter Ann Johns Harper (Larry) of Brandon, MS. She was blessed with 12 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and 2 sisters, Norma Runnels Hammack of Natchez, MS and Joyce Runnels Beasley of Crystal Springs, MS.

Memorials may be made to Gallman Baptist Church Building Fund.