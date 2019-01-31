Dr. David Lee Clippinger, age 84, of Gulfport, passed away on Friday, January 25, 2019.

He was born March 20, 1934 in Lima, OH, to Gerald and Olive Lamb Clippinger. He moved to Kosciusko, MS, after his father’s business transfer and finished high school there. He later graduated from the University of Mississippi where he received his M.D. degree from the University of Mississippi School of Medicine in Jackson in 1959. He interned at Chatham County Memorial Hospital in Savannah, GA from 1959-1960 before moving to Hazlehurst, MS in 1960 where he engaged in the general practice of medicine. Dr. Clippinger moved to Gulfport in 1970 where he practiced alongside Dr. Tom Benefield from 1970-1990. He also served as staff physician for the United States Naval Home until his retirement in 2012.

Dr. Clippinger served as a Past President of the Coast Counties Medical Society and was a former member of the Board of Directors of the MS State Medical Association. He was recognized as Mississippi Physician of the Year in 2001 by the American Academy of Family Physicians, and in 2017, he was recognized by the City of Biloxi as Senior Citizen Volunteer of the Year.

Dr. Clippinger was a member and Deacon at First Baptist Church in Gulfport where one of his greatest joys was serving thirteen years with his wife as a teacher of the third grade Sunday School Class. After Hurricane Katrina, he volunteered as a physician with Volunteers for America which became Bethel Free Clinic where he served as medical director until he was unable to continue due to health problems.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Laurie Clippinger Brinkley; granddaughter, Elizabeth Brinkley; and son-in-law, Leroy Thompson, Jr.

He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Martha DeLoach Clippinger; children, Tracy Chapman (Ray) of Oxford, MS, and Courtney Thompson of Gulfport; grandchildren, Audra Brinkley, Whitney Marshall (Sean), Michael Barnett (Anna Claire), Jeremy Thompson (Hillary), and Nicholas Thompson (Amanda); twelve great grandchildren; and two sisters, Sandra Harvey and Kay Graves (Jimmy).

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 30, 2019, at First Baptist Church, Gulfport, where friends may visit from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Funeral services will be held immediately following visitation in the sanctuary.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Bethel Free Clinic, 1650 Carrol Drive, Biloxi, MS 39531, or the First Baptist Church Building Fund, www.fbcgulfport.org .