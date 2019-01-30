Ruby Nell Buford

Ruby Nell Conley Buford, 85, of Crystal Springs, passed away January 29, 2019 at Copiah County Medical Center. Visitation will be 10am-11am Thursday at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs. Services will be 11am Thursday at Stringer Family Chapel with burial at County Line Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements.

Mrs. Buford was a native of Copiah County, formerly lived in Utica but most of her life in Copiah County. She retired from Dillard’s Department Store. She was a lifelong member of County Line Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by her husband Alenon L. Buford and her parents, Claude and Alice McManus Conley.

She is survived by her brothers, Everett Conley of Crystal Springs and Lloyd Conley of Pickens.