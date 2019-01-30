Visitation for Mr. James Edward Cliburn will be Friday, February 1, from 5:00-8:00 pm at Riverwood Family Funeral Service.

The family will be hosting a memorial service for Mr. Cliburn 2:00 pm Sunday, February 3, 2019 at Fresh Anointing United Pentecostal at 2031 E Whitworth St. in Hazlehurst.

Mr. James Edward Cliburn 77 of Hazlehurst, went to be with his Lord on January 29, 2019 at Baptist Medical Center.

He was born on July 26, 1941 to the late Walter Bennett Cliburn and Theola Eugenia Cliburn.

He was retired from the United States Air Force and was self employed as a Residential Drywall Contractor and was a member of Fresh Anointing United Pentecostal Church.

Preceding him in death are his parents.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Esther Lee Cliburn; sons David Cliburn and wife, Amanda, Steven Cliburn and wife, Stephanie; daughter, Lori Beaube and husband, Paul; brother, Roy Cliburn; sister, Lavern Weeks and 9 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

Condolences and other information are available online at www.riverwoodfamily.com.